Endorsed candidates, volunteer sign-up and save the dates!

The Illinois Green Party announces endorsed candidates for 2021
- Jessica Bradshaw for Carbondale City Councilperson (seeking third term)
- Daniel Giers for Member of Regional Board of School Trustees, Macon and Piatt counties
- David Wilcox for Helen M. Plum Public Library Board Trustee (Lombard)
2020 has been a year, and 2021 is right around corner. Join the Illinois Green Party in shaping policy and events, click here to sign-up.
Some issues that the Illinois Greens are working on include:
- Medicare For All
- Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC)
- LaSalle Street Tax
Save the Dates!
Fridays, January 15 - March 19 at 5:00 p.m.
Toneal Talks Politics will have a panel discussion with the Illinois Green Party in a 10-week series based on the 10 Key Values of the Green Party.
The Green Party does not accept contributions from for-profit corporations. Our only funding comes from individual, grassroots members like yourself. If you can make a contribution, please visit: www.ilgp.org/donation.
