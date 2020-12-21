Endorsed candidates, volunteer sign-up and save the dates!

The Illinois Green Party announces endorsed candidates for 2021

Jessica Bradshaw for Carbondale City Councilperson (seeking third term)

for Carbondale City Councilperson (seeking third term) Daniel Giers for Member of Regional Board of School Trustees, Macon and Piatt counties

for Member of Regional Board of School Trustees, Macon and Piatt counties David Wilcox for Helen M. Plum Public Library Board Trustee (Lombard)

Some issues that the Illinois Greens are working on include:

Medicare For All

Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC)

LaSalle Street Tax

Fridays, January 15 - March 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Toneal Talks Politics will have a panel discussion with the Illinois Green Party in a 10-week series based on the 10 Key Values of the Green Party.

