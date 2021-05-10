Envisioning a Greener New Deal

We must halt environmental destruction while providing a better quality of life for everyone on Earth. Since our hope has been that alternative energy can replace fossil fuels, it can be overwhelming to learn of its limitations. How real are concerns with nuclear, solar, wind, and hydro-power? How can overcoming capitalism help attain the social justice and shorter work week that humanity needs? This webinar explored core issues involved in creating a better world while using vastly less energy and producing what we need for a brighter future.

The participants were:

For more info, call 314-727-8554 or visit www.gateway-greens.org.

Cosponsors of the zoom meeting included the African National Women's Organization, African People’s Socialist Party, Attack the System, Broome Tioga Green Party, Black Community Control of the Police, Climate Council of Greater Kansas City, CODEPINK, Gateway Green Alliance, Green Party Albuquerque Metro Area, Green Party of Kansas City, Green Party Latinx Caucus, Green Party of New York, Green Party of San Diego, Green Party of Washington, Green Party Peace Action Committee, Green Social Thought, Humanity's Last Stand, Indiana Green Party, Lynne Stewart Organization, NAACP, New Abolitionist Movement, North Carolina Green Party, Pacific Green Party of Oregon, Reports on Our Digital Footprint, Shia Islamic Education Center, Solidarity, Uhuru Solidarity Movement, Universal African Peoples Organization, US-Cuba Normalization Coalition, and Young EcoSocialists.