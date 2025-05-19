Erin Young 1999 – 2023

Erin Young was a gifted leader, activist and talented musician and speaker., who planned to be a therapist, Erin had the ability to work with anyone, of any age, and was an encouraging, positive leader in the Iowa Green Party, serving as co-chair from around 2016 through 2023. Erin ran for Iowa's 1st Congressional District in 2016, and created an organization called "Progressive Revolution," intended to draw participation from Iowa's progressive activists. Erin also performed as a sing-songwriter on occasion. The Iowa Green Party expressed profound shock and sadness upon Erin's passing. The community lost a potential gifted therapist, activist and friend.

Erin Ezra Young age 24 of Waterloo died Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at her home. A celebration of Erin's life will be held at Wartburg Chapel on Saturday, November 11. Service at 2pm, followed by a reception at 3 pm with light refreshments. Dress suggestion: semi formal, and black, just as Erin would have loved.

Erin was a University of Northern Iowa graduate student working toward her Master's degree in counseling. She was an advocate for many important causes, and wanted to become a counselor to help those with the same problems she had faced. Erin enjoyed writing, philosophy, and making music; she wrote the lyrics, "Don't let that light out, I know you want to; things get better than this, because they have to."

A vegan for many years, she loved animals. She was smart and sarcastic, with a unique charisma and a penchant for melancholia. She will be missed by her mother April Young-Cervetti, stepfather Ronald Cervetti, sister Quinn Young, and birth father Don Gaff, as well as extended family and many friends and loved ones throughout Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and North Carolina.

https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/29387375/erin-ezra-young/