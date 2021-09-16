Amicus Brief filed in U.S. Supreme Court in Case over Exclusion of Minor Parties from Ohio Election Commission

On September 15, the Coalition for Free & Open Elections (COFOE), and the Green Party, the Constitution Party, and the national committee of the Libertarian Party filed this amicus curiae brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in Libertarian Party of Ohio v Crites, 21-226. This is the case over the composition of the Ohio Elections Commission.

Ohio law says it must have three members of each of the two largest parties, and one member who is not a member of any party. Thus a minor party member can never serve on the commission.

Ballot Access News

By Richard Winger

September 15, 2021