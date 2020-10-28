FB live tonight: Help save the Green Party of New York

Join Gloria Mattera and Peter LaVenia, co-chairs of the Green Party of New York, tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight to talk about

the final push to SAVE THE GREEN PARTY OF NY;

what Early Voting is looking like in your community;

how Early Voting works and

how to make your plan to vote and be counted by November 3rd!

Get us here: https://www.facebook.com/GreenPartyNY/posts/10158675040553540

Additional information on why we're in a fight to retain ballot access.