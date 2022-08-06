*BREAKING NEWS* Federal District Judge Rules In Favor of NC Green Party
Issues strong Rebuking of SBE, DSCC and Democrats
The North Carolina Green Party (ncgp) applauds this afternoon's court order which comprehensively vindicates our party who have only functioned transparently and in full accordance within the statutes of NC law. This important legal victory comes on the heels of unprecedented voter intimidation, harassment and fraud perpetrated by well financed partisan operatives to keep us off the ballot. There is a reason why unaffiliated voters have become the largest voting block in our state. People are dissatisfied with the non-solutions of the politics of fear and division. They are hungry for new ideas and solutions.
We are tired of being corralled into the dead-end politics of fear and cynicism that marks political parties beholden to Wall Street money and corporate interests. We are trying to fundamentally redefine what an American party is and move beyond the era of Coke vs Pepsi politics where voters are presented two unlikable options without much input and then fear-mongered into believing these candidates are owed our vote.
The N.C. Green Party and it dedicated supporters went through extraordinary efforts to collect well over the required signatures for party recognition because we speak to the concerns of millions of voters and our independent voice must be allowed on the ballot this November and beyond.
