For the Love of the People, Planet, Peace

This Valentine’s Day, we hope that you have the privilege to celebrate love in your community. After all, a LOVE FOR ALL is in the heart of every revolutionary who works to build equitable, compassionate, inclusive, and thriving communities. As Ernesto Che Guevara reminds us:

“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”

What inspired Che Guevara to help lead a revolution of the people was witnessing the poverty, hunger and suffering of humanity that many Latin American countries struggled with. Back then, AND today, this suffering is a direct result of interventions and exploitations by the United States for corporate greed. He became an inspiration to many other revolutionary figures around the world by articulating anti-fascist and anti-capitalist rhetoric and actions through a lens of love.

The Green Party is founded on 10 Core Key Values that include respect for diversity, equity, and sustainability. These values have been born from a love for people, planet and peace since our inception. The Green Party of California, in turn, articulates this love through our Ecosocialist platform. We believe that ”love for all” must be present and center to drive any people’s revolution, so as you share quality time with loved ones this Valentine’s Day, we hope that you will also share your love and compassion with all in your community and pay forward the privilege of LOVE.

Love always shines the way to a better world There is perhaps no better story of the power of LOVE shining the way to the better world we need, than the 1967 case of two teenagers in love. “It wasn't to make a political statement or start a fight. We were in love, and we wanted to be married.” - Mildred Loving, on her marriage to Richard Loving. This very simple explanation spoke powerfully to the racist hate and attacks they suffered as the young couple fought to save their marriage to each other in the court case Loving v. Virginia. On June 12, 1967, LOVE and the Lovings won when the Supreme Court struck down all race-based legal restrictions on marriage, citing the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. That day is remembered annually as Loving Day. "The freedom to marry has long been recognized as one of the vital personal rights essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men." - LOVING V. VIRGINIA, United States Supreme Court Ruling. Learn more with the HBO documentary film about this landmark case.