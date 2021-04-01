Four Lakes Greens 2021 Madison candidate forum

MADISON, WI – The Four Lakes Green Party held a candidate forum for Green-endorsed candidates for Madison Common Council in the April 6, 2021 election. Candidates in attendance were Patrick Heck, Charly Rowe, Brian Benford, Ayomi Obuseh, Juliana Bennett, Tessa Echeverria, Grant Foster, and Rebecca Kemble.

They discussed the campaign and answered questions on important local issues including police reform, transportation, water quality, ballot questions about restructuring the Madison Common Council, and more.

Go to https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/​ for more information about the Four Lakes Green Party and Green-endorsed candidates in 2021 local elections.