Fourteen Days and Counting

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA – There are 14 days to help pass Single-Payer Health Insurance in Massachusetts. This is the year when we can make this happen.

The Green-Rainbow Party is a strong advocate for health care for everyone. To our shame, among the 15 high-income countries, the United States ranks last in health care overall, despite spending far more of its gross domestic product on health care. Rather than wait for the federal government to pass a real single-payer bill, the GRP has joined the MASS-Care Coalition to support An Act Establishing Medicare for All in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hold a virtual public hearing on October 26th at 11:00 a.m. Your testimony is urgently needed to bring health care justice to our state. Each of us has a story to tell about high costs, excessive delays, and difficulty in getting needed medical treatment, if not for oneself, then for someone we hold dear.

The Green-Rainbow Party and fellow members of the MASS-Care coalition are delighted to assist you in bringing your story to the public and our legislators. We urge you to

sign up for the hearing on October 26th;

testify on that day;

submit written testimony;

write your State Representative and Senator;

write your newspaper, and;

share the hearing information on your Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The deadline to sign up for testifying will likely be a few days in advance. To testify orally, you’ll need a MyLegislature account. You can register here.

Please let Mass-Care know you want to testify: Email [email protected] and add your testimony to the Mass-Care Health Care Story Bank.

Written testimony can be sent now to the Joint Committee Co-Chairs at [email protected] and [email protected] and the Committee Director at [email protected]. This can be one email. However, please, please, please copy [email protected].

Please send your written testimony by Tuesday, October 26, at 5:00 PM.

If you let us know you are willing to pitch in, we will send you updates as the Big Day nears, containing more tips to make your testimony powerful.

This opportunity to make a real difference comes very rarely so please join with us to be counted.

In solidarity,

Lois Gagnon & Rick Purcell

Co-chairs, Green-Rainbow Party