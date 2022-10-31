The Democratic Party continues to demonstrate it is one of the two parties of War and Wall Street. Voting for the status quo will only continue that same deadly & ruinous status quo for working families in this country. #DemExit #GoForHoh #ncpol #ncsen

From Bernie to Matt.



The Democratic Party continues to demonstrate it is one of the two parties of War and Wall Street. Voting for the status quo will only continue that same deadly & ruinous status quo for working families in this country.#DemExit #GoForHoh #ncpol #ncsen pic.twitter.com/MDajemtiAr — Matt Hoh for Senate (@MatthewPHoh) October 29, 2022