Let’s get the Green ballot line back!

ALBANY, NY – Have you seen the news? Howie Hawkins and Gloria Mattera, the team that won us our ballot line in 2010, are back!

They’re running as a ticket for Governor and Lieutenant Governor on a Green Ecosocialist Platform - and they need your help!

he Democrats under former Gov. Cuomo passed legislation that made it difficult for us to maintain our ballot line, and even harder to get it back once we lost it.

We have three more weeks to collect 45,000 signatures from registered voters in New York.

Sounds difficult? It is — and that’s why we need your help.

Can you donate to our ballot access campaign so we can get our ballot line back and build the Green Party?

Help us ensure that our petitioners have the tools they need to get the 45,000 signatures required to put Howie and Gloria on the ballot.

If you want a party that is actually independent of the Democrats and Republicans, with candidates that support an ecosocialist Green New Deal, Universal Public Health Care, Affordable Housing, Public Child Care, A Guaranteed Minimum Income, RCV and proportional representation, help us today by donating to our ballot access campaign.

GPNY offers a home to those ready to build real political independence for The Left. But we need your support to make that case and be ready to welcome the exodus from the corporate parties.

This is a big year and we need your help. Please give today.

Peter LaVenia

GPNY Co-Chair