Volunteer this tuesday to get Greens elected in Pennsylvania

Election day is Tomorrow, Tuesday November 3rd!

One of our most important days of the year to reach voters is on election day, so we're asking one more time for volunteers to support our Green candidates in PA! Please contact their campaigns to learn more about how you can help at the polls!

Michael Bagdes-Canning -- if you are near Venango County, please sign up to cover polling locations! Michael's campaign is looking to HIRE a few people to cover locations, contact him ASAP for details. Learn more at mikeforpa64.com.





If you don't feel comfortable in person at the polls, you can still do phonebanking or texting voters between now and election day! Or drop off literature to your neighbors about all of our candidates, including our presidential ticket Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, statewide slate Tim Runkle for treasurer, Richard Weiss for attorney general, and Olivia Faison for auditor general, and Garret Wassermann as a write-in candidate for state representative!

URGENT: If you want to print statewide candidate slate cards to hand out at polling places on Nov 3rd please fill out your name and contact info in this survey (https://forms.gle/cGko4t2H7wf4vvas9) so that we can send you the high quality file. You will need to find a local place to print them on Monday ASAP.

You can get Hawkins/Walker handcards and other materials from their website: https://howiehawkins.us/volunteer-download/. You can use these to print them out yourself.

Thank you for your support! With your help we'll have a strong result for Greens in 2020, and will build on that momentum in 2021 and beyond.

