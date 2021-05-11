Get Poison Pills out of Senate Bill 1 (S.1)

Demand Sens. Warren & Markey abolish the poison pill in S.1

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA – Today, May 11, the Senate Rules Committee will begin the markup of the For the People Act (S.1). (S.1 as pdf)

Call Senator Elizabeth Warren at (202) 224-4543 and Senator Edward J. Markey at (202) 224-2742. Urge them to vote against the For the People Act until the repressive and cost-prohibitive restraints on minor candidates and third parties are removed.

S.1, also known as the "For the People Act," is sold as a way to get money out of politics and to protect voters, but it contains several poison pills for democracy and opposition parties like the Green Party. Most alarmingly, HR1 quintuples the amount of money Green presidential campaigns will be required to raise to qualify for federal matching funds: from $5,000 in each of 20 states to $25,000 per state.



In addition to quintupling the money presidential candidates must raise to access presidential primary public matching funds, other poison pills in HR1 would:

Eliminate the limits on donations and expenditures candidates can receive and make — what kind of campaign finance reform is that?





Inflate the amount of money national party committees can give to candidates from $5000 to $100 million, an astonishing increase of 1999900% that would give party bosses virtually unlimited power to flood elections with big money

Call Senator Elizabeth Warren at (202) 224-4543 and Senator Edward J. Markey at (202) 224-2742. Let them know they should not support this Act until the "poison pill provisions are knocked out. Your voice counts!

Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts

http://www.green-rainbow.org/

[email protected]

Facebook | Twitter | JOIN US | Volunteer