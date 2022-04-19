Let's Get the Green Party on the Ballot!

Two years ago, disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature worked to pass legislation designed to kill the Green Party. Because of that, we lost our ballot line — but we're still here and ready to fight to get it back!

To do that, we need 45,000 signatures for our gubernatorial slate — and we have six weeks, starting today!

Our gubernatorial slate are longtime champions of the ecosocialist Green New Deal, Howie Hawkins and Gloria Mattera!

Howie and Gloria helped us regain our ballot line in 2010, and they want to help us do it again in 2022.

But — we need your help to do so.

Can you make a donation to the GPNY petitioning fund? We have several paid petitioners ready to hit the streets this week but to add more and keep it going for the full 6 weeks additional funds are needed.

Can you help us as a volunteer petitioner? We can provide you with petition forms and training, contact us if you'd like to help this way.

Remember, we need the Green Party on the ballot if we want candidates that talk about the need for an immediate, just transition to a renewable economy through an ecosocialist Green New Deal and desperately-needed reforms like Universal Public Healthcare and a Stock Transfer Tax to fund social programs.

The Green ticket will be the only gubernatorial ticket campaigning for these reforms — and others like Fair Ballot Access, Ranked Choice Voting for statewide offices, and Proportional Representation in the legislature.

If the Greens are not on the ballot, voters will be left with a choice between a center-right corporate Democrat and a far-right Republican extremist. Let's make sure New Yorkers can vote for the progressive Green alternative.

In Solidarity,

The Green Party of New York