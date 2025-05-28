Green Party leaders declare a Global Environmental and Peace Emergency

The Green Party opposes the GOP budget bill that includes a $150 billion increase in defense spending along with cuts to renewable energy and a proposed 50% cut in the EPA budget.

The statement highlights the global hotspots that threaten to escalate into WWIII and perhaps resulting in the use of nuclear weapons that would threaten the health and safety of the entire globe. The Peace Action Committee (GPAX) of the Green Party of the U.S. proposes that the peace and climate movements unite to be a counterforce against escalating wars and climate catastrophe. Read the full declaration here: https://www.gp.org/proposal_1251

May 28, 2025

Patricia C. Vener-Saavedra, Green Party member from Connecticut said, “As a Jew, I am angry at and ashamed of any Jew who forgets Hillel's most important teaching, ‘What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow…’ As an American, I am angry at and ashamed of those Americans whose actions betray the hopes and dreams that had been our country's potential to do good. For these reasons I give my voice to the Green Party Peace Action Committee's Emergency Declaration. The time to change a catastrophic future is now and time is running out.”

“The world faces multiple impending crises at this time,” said Madelyn Hoffman, co-chair of the Green Party Peace Action Committee. “Now is the time to act to prevent thousands of Gazans from dying from this human-made famine. The world can’t continue to use bombs and drones and tanks to ‘resolve’ its problems. Instead, we must realize that all lives need to be protected, the earth needs to be protected, and we must learn to negotiate with each other in order to bring about peace. Those of us who believe in peace must speak up for it, in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Latin America, wherever it is needed to prevent genocide and other mass violations of international law and human rights!”

Declaration of International Global Environmental and Peace Emergency

