Gloria Caballero-Roca for State Auditor

I want to thank the core campaign here in Massachusetts for supporting, trusting, and guiding me during this election campaign.

It is clear to me that third parties need to put in three times more time, effort, and resources than the two major corporate parties that dominate the discourse and control the narrative.

Corporate media outlets act at the behest of corporations and until elections are really held in a democratic way, we the people will still be censored, discriminated against, sidelined, and disenfranchised.

I will continue working to raise people's voices and our struggles for better housing, jobs, infrastructure, health care, veterans and seniors affairs, transportation, better education for all and for youth and child care programs, peace, denuclearization, and demilitarization.

Let's put people, peace, and the Planet first, not profit!</p

Venceremos,

Dr. Gloria Caballero-Roca