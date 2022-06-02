Gloria Mattera is the Green Party Nominee for Lieutenant Governor
Former Governor Cuomo and the state Democrats have passed laws to prevent independent third party candidates from running for statewide office, among the hardest ballot access laws in the world. Still, the Green Party of New York is mounting a challenge. We talk with public health care worker Gloria Mattera, the Green Party nominee for Lieutenant Governor.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine, Media Sanctuary
Troy, NY
June 1, 2022
