Green Party of the US Condemns Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

WASHINGTON, DC – Green Party leaders strongly condemned the April 15, 2022, attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem by Israeli Defense Forces. The IDF conducted an early morning raid on the mosque as thousands of worshippers were gathering for morning prayers, injuring over 100. The mosque is an Islamic holy site.

The IDF has previously attacked Al Aqsa as an intimidation effort. This was done last June, following protests against forced evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 18, 2022

Contact:

Michael O’Neil, Communications Manager, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Diana C. Brown, Co-chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Philena Farley, Co-chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

That far right Jewish groups had called for this raid during the Jewish Passover holiday, also coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, makes this act of violence a tragedy for both Muslims and Jews.

The Green Party Platform supports the right of self-determination for both Palestinians and Israelis, precluding one from benefitting at the expense of the other. Greens also support the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties in Israel as stipulated in UN resolution 194, and call on the U.S. government to make this a central goal of our diplomacy in the region.

“East Jerusalem has been an illegally occupied city since 1967, and Israel continues to break international law through its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians who live in the city,” said Ahmed Eltouny, national co-chair of the Green Party of the US, “Drawing from our platform, ‘We call on the U.S. President and Congress to suspend military and foreign aid to Israel until Israel withdraws from the Occupied Territories, dismantles the separation wall in the Occupied West Bank, and ends its siege of Gaza and its apartheid-like system within the Occupied Palestinian Territories and in Israel toward its non-Jewish citizens.’”

Greens stand in solidarity with Palestinian voices, and urge support of the “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” (BDS) effort until Israel ends the occupation, recognizes the fundamental rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality, and respects the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes.

MORE INFORMATION

Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured. Al Jazeera, April 15, 2022

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/15/israeli-forces-raid-al-aqsa-mosque-over-50-palestinians-injured

Green Party Platform

https://www.gp.org/democracy#Palestine

Green Party: Local Referenda Resolution for Divestment and Right of Return

https://gp.org/cgi-bin/vote/propdetail?pid=247