The Green Party slams Biden on Earth Day

The green-minded Green Party has a message for President Biden on Earth Day, which is Thursday.

"Greens to Biden: On climate, you are not the party of science," the independent political third party said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway, meant to mark the global ecological observance, now in its 51st year.

The Washington Times

By Jennifer Harper

April 21, 2021

Mr. Biden's climate goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 "falls woefully short" of averting a climate catastrophe, the organization said.

"There's no doubt that climate change is an existential crisis to humanity and the planet. Biden needs to formally declare a climate emergency and launch an all-out mobilization of national resources to give current and future generations a fighting chance for a future," observed Howie Hawkins, the Greens' 2020 presidential nominee.

"Democrats love to lecture that half a loaf of bread is better than none, but the president is offering half of a parachute when we're about to be kicked out of an airplane," said party communications manager Michael O'Neil.

The Green Party contends that there are only seven years left before worldwide greenhouse gas emissions surpass the limit required to keep warming below a threshold, which if violated, will trigger "catastrophic" climate change.

"Biden and the Democrats must, at long last, stop following the fossil fuel companies and their campaign contributions and start following the science," said Green Party national co-chair Margaret Elisabeth. "That means a goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Aiming short of that is a plan to fail, before we even start."