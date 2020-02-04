Join the Green Party State of the Union watch party tonight

WASHINGTON, DC – Gather with Greens online tonight during our "Green Party Watch Party" of Trump's State of the Union Address!

We'll simulcast the address at https://www.facebook.com/GreenPartyUS at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time while looking for your LIVE comments and rebuttals to the president's repugnant propaganda talking points.

Then we'll livestream a response from Jill Stein, Laura Wells for Congress and Trahern Ausar Crews to cut through the evening's lies and break down the REAL state of the union and what we need to do about it.

So ditch the corporate media "spin rooms" and duopoly party talking heads and make a night of it with your Green family.