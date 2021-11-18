Green Party of California General Assembly

Join us at the California Green's General Assembly

Saturday, Dec. 4 - Sunday Dec. 5, 2021

REGISTER HERE

SAN FRANCISCO – California Greens are invited to the next GPCA General Assembly, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 4th and 5, 2021. This GA will be held by video- and teleconference and the details of the teleconference will be emailed to you shortly after registration along with your receipt.

We ask for a contribution of $25 to cover costs and support the Green Party of California. If you can, please consider making an additional contribution to cover registration costs for a fellow Green. The registration fee will increase to $35 on November 29th.

The General Assembly is the primary decision-making body of the Green Party of California (GPCA) and consists of delegates from each active county organization recognized by the GPCA. The General Assembly generally meets twice a year. Delegates to the GA are chosen by counties According to Article 7 of the GPCA bylaws. All Greens are invited to attend the General Assembly (attendance policy).

Register TODAY! Please fill out the registration form and click "Continue to Paypal". You will then be taken to a secure page where you can complete your payment with a credit card or Paypal account. You may use the "other" option to pay an amount that is comfortable for you.

We look forward to seeing you at the December GA!

