Green Party Of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2022

Save the Date! Saturday June 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Via Zoom & Onsite on Oahu, Church of the Crossroads, 1212 University Ave.

Our annual statewide convention will be held both by video/teleconference with an in-person option -- Stay tuned for full details and a Zoom link.

At our Annual Convention we hold our Officer elections for the Green Party of Hawai`i, we decide on any proposed ByLaws or Platform changes, and we introduce our 2022 Green Party candidates. Our guest speaker this year will be Dr. Craig Downs, internationally renowned research biologist, on protecting our coral reefs and ocean environment from toxic pesticides and sunscreens.

There is no charge to attend our annual state convention. However, donations are always encouraged to fund the Party’s activities.

Green Party Of Hawai’i

www.greenpartyofhawaii.org

[email protected]