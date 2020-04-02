KAILUA-KONA, Hi – Mahalo!

The Green Party of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2020 will be held on: The Big Island of Hawai'i Saturday May 23, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalists of Puna 15-1791 14th Avenue Keaau, HI (Hawaiian Paradise Park).

If you can't make it in person, you may also join the Conference Call (860) 484-3114 or Watch Us Live On YouTube from our YouTube Channel. We hope to see you there!

Nominations

Please send nominations (including self-nominations) for The Green Party of Hawai’i State Party Officers and The Green Party of The United States delegates to budd.dickinson@gmail.com on or before Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Green Party Of Hawai'i Membership and Nomination form.

Detroit 2020

The Green Party Of The United States Presidential Nominating Convention (PNC) will take place in Detroit, Michigan July 9 – 12

We are looking for Green Party of Hawai'i members who would like to represent us at the convention. If you are interested volunteering as a Delegate, please contact us.

The Green Party of Hawai’i Annual State Convention and Membership Dues

There is no charge to attend our annual state convention however, donations are always needed to fund the event and our fight for People! Planet! Peace! Over Profit.

Please send your suggested donation of $20/year for Membership Dues. Or, you may fill out our Membership and Nomination form online or mail it with your donation to:

The Green Party of Hawai’i

PO Box 4052

Kailua-Kona, HI 96745

The Green Party of Hawai’i Officers and Delegates 2019-2020

Budd Dickinson & Sylvia Litchfield: Coordinating Committee Co-Chairs

Ramona Hussey: Recorder

Jeff Turner: Treasurer

Barryn Chun & Brett Dixon: IT Committee Co-Chairs

Tor Thorson & Nick Nikhilananda: Delegates to GPUS National Committee

Jeff Turner & Budd Dickinson: Alternate Delegates to GPUS National Committee

