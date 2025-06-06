NJ Green Party Candidate For Governor Campaigns On 'Clean Energy, Climate Change'
Stephen Zielinski of the Green Party has big plans if elected New Jersey governor in 2025. Here's what his environmental agenda looks like.
NEW JERSEY — Committing to clean energy. Tackling climate change. Pursuing “environmental justice.” These are some of the plans that Stephen Zielinski has for New Jersey if he is elected governor in 2025.
Zielinski is running as the Green Party of New Jersey’s gubernatorial candidate in the general election on Nov. 4. Learn more about his campaign platform here.
By Eric Kiefer
Jume 4, 2025
Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited and can’t run again in 2025. Over the past year, a large field of candidates have been jockeying for position to replace him – including Zielinski, who has experience as a restaurant owner, food industry manufacturer, commodities broker and community organizer.
Zielinski recently released a list that gives an overview of his environmental platform if elected. It includes:
Clean Energy Commitment – “I am committed to setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean electricity by 2035. My administration would work to make this goal a reality through strategic policies, legislative action, and industry engagement.”
Tackling Climate Change – “I would engage with all environmental groups and concerned citizens, to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. This means regular collaboration to develop effective policies, monitor progress, and ensure accountability in our fight against climate change.”
Environmental Justice – “No community should bear the brunt of pollution or environmental neglect. Partnering with disenfranchised citizens, I would push for policies that protect overburdened and historically marginalized communities, ensuring fair access to clean air, water, and green spaces.”
Preserving Our Natural Resources – “From safeguarding wetlands and forests to defending Category 1 streams, my administration would promote sustainable land use and prevent harmful overdevelopment that threatens our state’s ecosystems.”
Sustainable Transportation & Urban Planning – “A cleaner future means investing in better mass transit, reducing emissions, and prioritizing smart urban planning. I would work to expand sustainable infrastructure and cut down on pollution from transportation.”
- Strong Environmental Legislation – “I would champion forward-thinking environmental laws, including enshrining clean energy targets into law and reinforcing protections for New Jersey’s natural resources. It would be an active, ongoing effort through regular meetings, joint initiatives, and legislative advocacy. Together, we can build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable New Jersey.”
Zielinski is also advocating for reducing the state’s reliance on the fossil fuels, calling them “environmentally destructive” and criticizing tax subsidies for the industry.
Other planks in Zielinski’s campaign platform include:
PROPERTY TAXES – “Reducing property taxes in New Jersey is a critical issue that directly affects the financial well-being of our residents. Property taxes in our state are among the highest in the nation, placing a significant burden on homeowners and making it increasingly difficult for families to make ends meet. This needs to change. One of the key steps to achieving this goal is to stop the state from redirecting funds that are meant for municipalities. When state governments divert funds intended for local communities, it creates budget shortfalls that force municipalities to raise property taxes to cover essential services such as education, public safety, and infrastructure maintenance. This practice not only undermines local governance but also places an unfair financial strain on property owners.”
EDUCATION – “Reform our education system. My wife was an educator and teacher for 18 years teaching special needs children from age 6 to age 20. Engaging over 120 students per year in life skills, she taught these children many things that are not taught in public schools. Balancing a checkbook, working out your time schedule, how to run a small business, growing their own vegetables and cooking with them. We need to stop spending money on high stakes testing of our children and take those funds and support our educators with new and invigorating teaching. An engaged child is how we bring about change.”
GREEN PARTY IN NJ
Under current law, the Democratic and Republican parties are the only "recognized political parties" in New Jersey – which has drawn criticism from third-party candidates in the past, including Greens. Read More: ‘Big Money’ Rules NJ Governor Debates, Third-Party Candidates Say
Zielinski’s campaign website notes that candidates must currently raise $580,000 to secure a spot in the state’s gubernatorial debates.
“I didn’t set the rules, but I’m committed to playing by them – for now,” he writes.
As of June 1, there are 11,779 registered Green Party voters in New Jersey – making it one of the larger third-parties in the state, according to recent data from election officials.
Last year, the party put together a full congressional slate for the general election, including a candidate in each district and a U.S. Senate contender. Meanwhile, the Green’s U.S. presidential ticket of Jill Stein and Rudolph “Butch” Ware qualified for the ballot in states across the nation, including New Jersey.
Democratic and Republican candidates in New Jersey will face off for their party’s nomination in a primary election on June 10. The winners will advance to the general election, which will also include any third-party or independent candidates.
