NJ Green Party Candidate For Governor Campaigns On 'Clean Energy, Climate Change'

Stephen Zielinski of the Green Party has big plans if elected New Jersey governor in 2025. Here's what his environmental agenda looks like.

NEW JERSEY — Committing to clean energy. Tackling climate change. Pursuing “environmental justice.” These are some of the plans that Stephen Zielinski has for New Jersey if he is elected governor in 2025.

Zielinski is running as the Green Party of New Jersey’s gubernatorial candidate in the general election on Nov. 4. Learn more about his campaign platform here.

By Eric Kiefer

Jume 4, 2025

Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited and can’t run again in 2025. Over the past year, a large field of candidates have been jockeying for position to replace him – including Zielinski, who has experience as a restaurant owner, food industry manufacturer, commodities broker and community organizer.

Zielinski recently released a list that gives an overview of his environmental platform if elected. It includes:

Clean Energy Commitment – "I am committed to setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean electricity by 2035. My administration would work to make this goal a reality through strategic policies, legislative action, and industry engagement."





Tackling Climate Change – "I would engage with all environmental groups and concerned citizens, to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. This means regular collaboration to develop effective policies, monitor progress, and ensure accountability in our fight against climate change."





Environmental Justice – "No community should bear the brunt of pollution or environmental neglect. Partnering with disenfranchised citizens, I would push for policies that protect overburdened and historically marginalized communities, ensuring fair access to clean air, water, and green spaces."





Preserving Our Natural Resources – "From safeguarding wetlands and forests to defending Category 1 streams, my administration would promote sustainable land use and prevent harmful overdevelopment that threatens our state's ecosystems."





Sustainable Transportation & Urban Planning – "A cleaner future means investing in better mass transit, reducing emissions, and prioritizing smart urban planning. I would work to expand sustainable infrastructure and cut down on pollution from transportation."





Strong Environmental Legislation – "I would champion forward-thinking environmental laws, including enshrining clean energy targets into law and reinforcing protections for New Jersey's natural resources. It would be an active, ongoing effort through regular meetings, joint initiatives, and legislative advocacy. Together, we can build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable New Jersey."

Zielinski is also advocating for reducing the state’s reliance on the fossil fuels, calling them “environmentally destructive” and criticizing tax subsidies for the industry.