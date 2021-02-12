Green Party of New York calls for impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, NY - The Green Party of New York today called for the impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo after shocking revelations that his administration purposefully lied to the public for political purposes about the level of deaths in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Party officials said this information coupled with the initial orders by the governor that forced nursing homes to admit over 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients and led to over 15,000 deaths in those facilities is enough to warrant an impeachment and trial of the governor.

Green Party of New York

https://www.gpny.org

For Immediate Release

February 12, 2021

Contact

Gloria Mattera | [email protected] | 917-886-4538

Peter Lavenia | [email protected] | 518-495-8001

"Gov. Cuomo's actions last year led to the deaths of over 15,000 New Yorkers in long-term care facilities, which state Attn. General James' report last month revealed was undercounted by 50%. Just yesterday the Associated Press reported over 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to nursing homes, which surely accelerated the mass death in those spaces. Now we hear from Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo's chief aide, that the Governor's administration deliberately lied to the public for political gain. This is unacceptable, and it is a breach of governing duty and ethics. It is now long past time for the Legislature to initiate impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo," said party chair Gloria Mattera.

"There must be consequences for actions that led to the death of 15,000 New Yorkers and the decision to hide the extent of this from the public. How laughable it is now to think Cuomo released a book on leadership lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. Will he add lying to the public as a chapter in the second edition? These are crimes for which the Governor must be impeached and prosecuted," concluded Mattera.