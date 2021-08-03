Green Party Calls on the Legislature to Impeach and Remove Cuomo in Light of AG James’ Report

ALBANY, NY – 8/3/21 - Green Party of New York officers demanded that Speaker Carl Heastie move immediately to impeach Gov. Cuomo and Leader Stewart-Cousins to remove him from office in light of the shocking findings contained within Attorney General Letitia James's investigation. They stated Cuomo's violation of state and federal laws indicate that he and his administration are deeply corrupt, and that he cannot credibly lead the state. Party leaders concluded that Cuomo's refusal to resign indicates that, like a rotten autocrat, he will never leave without being forced to do so.

Green Party of New York

www.gpny.org

For Immediate Release

August 3, 2021

Contact:

Peter LaVenia, 518-495-8001, [email protected]

Gloria Mattera, 917-886-4538, [email protected]

"The findings in AG James's report are shocking, if not surprising. Cuomo's defiant response in light of this smacks of callousness and misogyny. He is nothing but a sexual predator who needs to leave office now. While we had hoped that the Attorney General would bring charges against the Governor for what she said were violations of state and federal laws, it is now up to Speaker Heastie to impeach Gov. Cuomo. Anything less is a dereliction of duty to the people of New York and to the women that the Governor harassed and violated, " said party co-chair Gloria Mattera.

Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

Creative Common License