GPNY State Committee Meeting and Presidential Nominating Convention

ALBANY, NY – The spring 2020 meeting of the Green Party of New York State Committee and Presidential Nominating Convention will take place in the Capital District on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Venue and agenda details to be provided closer to the date. State Committee meetings are open to State Committee members.

Enrolled Greens may participate as observers and speak only if sponsored by an SC member or at other times as specified in the agenda. Registration will be from 9-9:30; enrolled Green (non-SC member) speak out from 9:30-10:00, and the SC meeting will start promptly at 10:00 am. The meeting is expected to adjourn by 6:00 pm.

For more information, contact: secretary@gpny.org

May 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Capital District, New York