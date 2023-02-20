Pennsylvania Greens Celebrate International Women's Day, March 8

By Tina Olson.

"The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any."

-- Alice Walker

Women in America have come a long way despite the work that still needs to be done. This year's theme for International Women's Day (IWD) will be "Embrace Equity." The Green Party of Pennsylvania supports the principles of this day of recognition on March 8 because it adheres to our Ten Key Values.

We believe that in order to confront inequalities we must include the diverse intersections many people cross. This includes gender, gender identity, race, religion, sexual orientation, mental, and physical challenges. Our circumstances are not always equal. There is no equality without equity. "Embracing Equity" means recognizing and supporting policies that lift everyone up to a level playing field.

In the big picture, it will be women who blaze this trail for future generations. It was women who plowed through the decades with protests for the equal treatment that we deserve. None of this was easy and sometimes the gains feel slow like stone work. Nevertheless, each stone is building a new inclusive world.

"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are different from my own."

-- Audrey Lorde

Unbelievable as it may seem, there are still states within the U.S. which have yet to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). This would enshrine equality and equity among vulnerable groups, including people of color and transgender individuals who have been the recent target of escalated hate. It will also create the basis for equity because the ERA recognizes differences in how women are treated within our patriarchal society.

Additionally, we will continue the push for equity by understanding pay gaps. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office in 2021, women earned $0.82 for every one dollar men made. Hispanic or Latina women earned about $.58, and Black women earned about $.63 for every dollar white men earned. This is a clear indication that our work is not done. We need equal pay for equal work. The Green Party supports the path to a more egalitarian society. As we fight for ourselves, we fight for women across the U.S. and the world.

In the past year, we have seen some rights be challenged as Roe V Wade was overturned. This sliding backwards came as many Democrats became complacent while being chummy with the Republican Party, which would rather see women forced to give birth. In Florida, Republicans are banning books and Critical Race Theory. They would rather see our children never learn the importance of equity while drinking from a sippy cup of watered-down U.S. history. We see these negotiations and compromises becoming more invasive to women and other marginalized communities. This cannot continue, we need proportional representation so that Greens can hold the line for our freedoms.

"We don't need a seat at the table, we need a new table!"

-- Lilly Saini Singh.

As we celebrate women on March 8, it is important to understand the difference between equality and equity. Equity is essential for equality. Our job is far from done.

Tina Olson (Northampton) was co-chair of the GPPA Steering Committee during 2021.

The Green Party of Pennsylvania is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party's Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity.

