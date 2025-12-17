Green Party of PA Members Active in King Day of Service

By Tristan Holland

As the new year approaches, so do holidays dedicated to maintaining the progressive gains made in years gone by. As Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service draws near on January 19, 2026, forward-looking and progressive peoples around Pennsylvania organize events to celebrate his contributions to the civil rights movement in which he utilized nonviolent and peaceful forms of struggle to fight against systemic discrimination.

Green Party of Pennsylvania

www.gpofp.org



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 15, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Robinson, Communication Team Co-Leader, [email protected]

This coming year will be no different, as The King Center is hosting the King Holiday Observance Kick-Off, as well as aiding in the organization of events in their MLK Day of Service Project, which seek to foster community through education, various volunteer activities, and collaboration with local institutions. Other organizations, such as Global Citizen, have various events already prepared for the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Green Party of Pennsylvania members are encouraged to show their support for the efforts made by Dr. King, and to safeguard the liberties and progress gained in the wake of the civil rights movement. The Green Party will keep pushing against the injustices that still exist and disenfranchise millions at home and abroad. In order to do this, there must be a start somewhere, and that start is to begin local community organizing, to build connections, strength, and support for a working class movement. Only through this form of independent struggle will we be able to make change in our society. That is why opportunities like the King Day of Service should not slip by us. They can be an instrumental step to gain experience and to incorporate other struggles into a wider battle for a better future.

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA), is an independent political party which stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please email [email protected]. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/gpofpa/; Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/pagreenparty/; and X, https://x.com/GreenPartyofPA

Tristan Holland is a registered member of the Green Party of Montgomery County, PA.

For more information: