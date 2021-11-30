Pa Green Party endorses shut down of berks county detention center

Meeting virtually on November 14, elected delegates to the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) unanimously endorsed the Shut Down Berks Coalition. The coalition is a group of organizations and individuals demanding the closure of the Berks County Family Detention Center (BCRC) in PA and an end to the practice of imprisoning immigrant families in the U.S.

The endorsement was requested by Jay Walker (Allegheny County), a member of the GPPA Steering Committee.

Black Star News

November 28, 2021

Henry Conoly (Montgomery County), who is seeking GPPA endorsement for U.S. Congress District 1, said, "The inhumane and destructive detention and separation of children from their families must be stopped. These detention centers are known for their horrid conditions which leave children and families at risk of contracting disease, suffering from malnourishment, and potentially loss of life. We must close these facilities, and begin to bring these families back together while giving them access to our country."

"Detention is not a deterrent, and we have seen countless studies and statistics to that effect," explained Secretary Jes Potts of the Green Party of Berks County. "Citizens of Berks County do not want to have this backwards and unethical system perpetuated when there is so much good that can be done with the property. The best use of this facility would be to convert it into a treatment center to combat the continually rising tide of the addiction epidemic, to provide long term solutions to people who need a foundation from which to change their lives and grow into happy, prosperous and productive citizens. What Berks County and this society needs is more behavioral health resources, not more cages."

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party's Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please visit www.gpofpa.org.