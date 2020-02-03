Green Party of Pennsylvania to meet in Harrisburg

PHILADELPHIA – The Green Party of Pennsylvania will be holding a 2-day Convention and business meeting on March 21-22, 2020. The event will be held at the Historic Harrisburg Resource Center, a renovated bank of the former Central Trust Co (constructed 1893) located in Harrisburg, PA. Admission for the Saturday events will be $15. There is no fee for the Sunday business meeting. Activities will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

Saturday, March 21 & March 22, 2020

Historic Harrisburg Resource Center

1230 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

$15.00 USD Saturday. No fee on Sunday.

So far we have booked:

Effective Messaging - Karen Feridun, Better Path Coalition/Berks Gas Truth

Community Engagement - PK Ditty, ChesCo Pipeline Activist, Uwchlan Safety Coalition

Issue Campaigns - Party for Socialism and Liberation, Lancaster

Mass Action Organizing - Katherine AnaCaona Santana-Lugaro, Harrisburg Rising

Minor Party Nominating Papers 101 - Greens, Jocolyn Bowser-Bostick & Neal Gale

We are planning to open with recorded content from our presidential and state-wide candidates. Plus we will be recording video content for use with "Why I'm Green" media campaigns.