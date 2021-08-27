The Green Party of Ohio calls for candidates for the 2022 elections

COLUMBUS, OH – The Green Party is looking for people to run for elected office in 2022. In 2022, seats in the US Congress, the Ohio State Senate and House of Representatives, and other offices are up for election. To be competitive for these seats candidates need to begin their campaigns early.

If you or someone you know is thinking of running, please contact your local Green Party or the Green Party of Ohio. All across the country hundreds of Green Party candidates will be challenging the two corporate parties. This will be a great time for someone to learn the art of running for office, and a smart, energetic person can win.

We are looking for people who are under-represented in elective office women, African Americans, Hispanic, Asian Americans, gays and lesbians, people with disabilities, and young people.

We are also looking for volunteers to work with the candidates.

Green office holders in 23 states and the District of Columbia are hard at work for the voters who elected them. They are creating public policy on important issues including civil rights, a living wage, affordable housing, alternative voting systems, peace, and the environment. They are opposing urban sprawl, fracking, and expansion of corporate power. Green office holders ran to make an immediate impact on their communities as town council members, county commissioners, and school board members. These Greens reached out to voters of diverse backgrounds and brought together coalitions of community organizations and individuals to begin to reclaim their local governments.