Philly Greens: Urge Kenney to appoint a GP City Commissioner
PHILADELPHIA – The Green Party of Philadelphia (GPOP) decries Mayor Kenney’s unconsidered and tired response to replacing the vacated minority party seat on the City Commission with more of the same: Republican Seth Bluestein. The Green Party is the only one of the minority parties in the city putting forward a replacement candidate, in this case, the extraordinarily well-qualified Richard Garella, co-founder and director of Protecting Our Vote.
Such candidates never even got a hearing, with Mayor Kenney’s knee-jerk replacement with a candidate who represents only more of the same-old same old. GPOP urges City Council to take a step back and look more fully at the possibilities; it's not too late! In a fair comparison, we feel certain Rich Garella will come out ahead—and so in turn will the city as a whole, as a model of both fair and progressive politics.
The Minor Party seat will soon be open on the Philadelphia City Commissioners, offering a good opportunity to remember that there are more than two political parties in Philadelphia. The Green Party of Philadelphia was founded in 2001, founded, like all Green Parties, on our “four pillars” of grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecology and social justice.
The Green Party of Philadelphia offers up to Mayor Kenney the perfect candidate to fill the seat vacated by Republican Commissioner Al Schmidt: Richard Garella. Rich is a long-time advocate of fair elections. He is a member of the Election Verification Network and a co-founder of Protect Our Vote Philly, a “coalition of groups and individuals, we work to bring elections that are verifiably fair, accurate, and secure to Philadelphia, at a fair cost.” Rich has spent countless hours observing and reporting on Philadelphia elections as an official Green Party observer and knows first-hand how to improve our system. Through POV, he has pushed for voting machines that insure the integrity of the vote, and other measures to guarantee that all Philadelphians’ votes count. Rich’s values are Philadelphia’s values, and we urge Mayor Kenney to appoint this outstanding candidate as City Commissioner.
Aside from Rich’s personal qualifications as an individual, we also note the need for an independent watchdog in one of the most important offices in Philadelphia -- the office that handles our voting systems. The Green Party is that independent watchdog. We take no corporate contributions and we are equally fed up with both the Democrats and the Republicans. Who else could be better?
City Committee of the Green Party of Philadelphia
Belinda Davis
Tre Schumacher
Hillary Kane
Galen Tyler
Olivia Faison
Jarrett Anderson
Charles Sherrouse
Showing 1 reaction