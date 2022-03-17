Green Party co-sponsors PA Climate Convergence

PHILADELPHIA – The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) has become a co-sponsor of the PA Climate Convergence. Meeting virtually on March 13, Green Party delegates, elected by their county locals, voted unanimously to co-sponsor the event in Harrisburg, PA, on the weekend on June 11 – June 13.

GPPA Co-chair Beth Scroggin (Chester County) explained, “We support the Climate Convergence because climate change is the most important issue any of us are facing. If we continue to ignore it, none of the other issues we focus on will matter, because we will all cease to exist. The Green Party has always prioritized the environment, and because our candidates do not accept corporate donations, we are not forced to remain silent on the issue or minimize it."

Tuesday, March 15, 2022



[email protected]

Hundreds of grass-roots activists from environmental organizations will join together for a weekend of actions, aimed at changing the climate conversation. They are alarmed by the backward stance of the PA General Assembly. Green Party organizer Joe Murray (Berks County) said, “Our government is keeping PA from being part of the solution to our biggest crisis by denying climate change and subsidizing fossil fuel production.”



Green Party Co-chair Jay Ting Walker (Allegheny County) said, “I will be part of the Climate Convergence because the PA General Assembly has been ignoring hazards to communities from fossil fuel production and refusing to train a new generation for jobs in clean, renewable energy.”

Following the vote, Michael Bagdes-Canning, the Green Party candidate for Lieutenant Governor of PA, said, “I grew up shaped by the prophetic voice of Dr. King. On August 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Dr. King said, ‘We are faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.’ I think it's almost like Dr. King was speaking to us today, because we are faced with an existential crisis. Climate change is serious, and the PA Climate Convergence is an opportunity for people to come together, to plan vigorous and positive action. The fierce urgency of this moment requires it.”

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political party which stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please visit www.gpofpa.org. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

PA Climate Convergence,

https://www.pennsylvaniaclimateconvergence.org/

Emergency Global Green New Deal, Global Climate Convergence,

https://globalclimateconvergence.org/about/what-we-are-calling-for/