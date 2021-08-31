The Green Party of Santa Clara County Opposes the Gubernatorial Recall Elections

SANTA CLARA, CA – The Green Party of Santa Clara County (GPSCC) believes this undemocratic power grab by the Republican Party is yet another example of our broken electoral system. The very same system that in our deep blue California has given free rein to the Democratic Party’s corporatist, neoliberal policies by Governor Newsom and the majority of CA’s Democratic Party leadership.

We demand more of Governor Newsom. We demand he reverses course on his broken promises to support Single payer Medicare for all healthcare systems, to ban fracking, to house our unhoused neighbors, to ban corporate rule in CA politics, and to serve those made most vulnerable by inequitable policies.

GPSCC has endorsed Gubernatorial Recall Election Candidate Dan Kapelovitz as his platform and community service best exemplifies our Green Party’s 10 Key Values.

Please join us;

Q#1: VOTE NO ON RECALL

Q#2: VOTE FOR DAN K.

