Green Party of Texas December 2021 Newsletter

Grow the Green Party on March 8 & 12 by hosting nominating conventions in your county!

To formally grant the Green nomination to candidates, the party must come together to vote in each county. Let's make it a party! Locations must be posted a month in advance, so please make sure your county has conventions registered with [email protected].

April 9 State Convention & Meeting will be held in Kyle, TX, as a hybrid event, more details TBA.

GPTX is claiming a ballot line for the Green perspective in Texas, and currently holds ballot access through 2026. A Green ballot line can provide entrance to the general election for serious Green candidates, and is vital to the national Green Party effort.

