Green Party of Texas December 2021 Newsletter
Candidate Filings
The Green Party of Texas (GPTX) congratulates Delilah Barrios for Governor & Hunter Crow for Texas Railroad Commissioner for completing the candidate application process for the 2022 Green nomination, including payment of filing fees to TX SOS. GPTX also received an application from Alfred Molison for Land Commissioner, in principle protest of money as a barrier to political participation. We thank all our candidates for standing as Greens in 2022, and encourage Texas Greens to connect with and support their campaigns.
Grow the Green Party on March 8 & 12 by hosting nominating conventions in your county!
To formally grant the Green nomination to candidates, the party must come together to vote in each county. Let's make it a party! Locations must be posted a month in advance, so please make sure your county has conventions registered with [email protected].
April 9 State Convention & Meeting will be held in Kyle, TX, as a hybrid event, more details TBA.
GPTX is claiming a ballot line for the Green perspective in Texas, and currently holds ballot access through 2026. A Green ballot line can provide entrance to the general election for serious Green candidates, and is vital to the national Green Party effort.
Green Party of Texas
http://www.txgreens.org/
Showing 1 reaction