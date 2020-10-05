Green Party of Texas October 2020 newsletter

Help Get Out The Vote (GOTV) for the Green Party of Texas

HOUSTON – We need Greens in Texas to take the yard sign graphics available below & place GPTX yard signs outside Early Voting locations in YOUR counties so Texans know Greens are on the ballot in 2020.

How can you help? Recruit candidates. Be seen being Green. Support Green issues that are nearest to your heart & help with GP outreach at the same time! Donate. Click here for ideas on how you can take initiative as a volunteer in your area. Share our slate of candidates on social media!

GPTX Yard Signs 14" x 21" in English & Spanish

GPTX Yard Signs 18" x 24" in English & Spanish

10 Key Values Leaflet in English & Spanish

Brochure Four-fold

GPTX 2020 Candidates Graphic in English & Spanish

Stay tuned to grow GPTX into 2022 & beyond!

In Solidarity,

Laura Palmer

GPTX co-chair

Green Party of Texas

http://www.txgreens.org/