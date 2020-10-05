Green Party of Texas October 2020 newsletter
Help Get Out The Vote (GOTV) for the Green Party of Texas
HOUSTON – We need Greens in Texas to take the yard sign graphics available below & place GPTX yard signs outside Early Voting locations in YOUR counties so Texans know Greens are on the ballot in 2020.
How can you help? Recruit candidates. Be seen being Green. Support Green issues that are nearest to your heart & help with GP outreach at the same time! Donate. Click here for ideas on how you can take initiative as a volunteer in your area. Share our slate of candidates on social media!
Read more about our volunteer initatives.
Printable Resources
GPTX Yard Signs 14" x 21" in English & Spanish
GPTX Yard Signs 18" x 24" in English & Spanish
10 Key Values Leaflet in English & Spanish
GPTX 2020 Candidates Graphic in English & Spanish
Stay tuned to grow GPTX into 2022 & beyond!
In Solidarity,
Laura Palmer
GPTX co-chair
Green Party of Texas
http://www.txgreens.org/
