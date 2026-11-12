Green Party of the United States Adopts Resolution Declaring Zionism a Form of Racism

Green National Committee votes to adopt an anti-Zionist political position, affirm Palestinian liberation, and oppose ethnonational supremacy.

UNITED STATES — The Green Party of the United States (GPUS) has adopted Proposal 1332, Zionism Is Racism: Green Party Opposition to Zionism and Support for Palestinian Liberation, following a 77-4-4 vote of its National Committee concluding November 8, 2026.

Green Party of the United States

gp.org

For Immediate Release:

November 12, 2026

For More Information and to schedule interviews with party co-chairs:

Gloria Mattera, Media Coordinator [email protected] | 202-804-2758

Sponsored by the Green Party of Colorado and co-sponsored by the Maine Green Independent Party, the resolution defines Zionism as a political project that “systematically privileges one population over another through displacement, dispossession, segregation, occupation and ethno-national supremacy” – declares this a form of racism – and states that the GPUS “shall oppose Zionism as it opposes other political ideologies and systems based upon racial, ethnic, religious, or national supremacy”.



At the same time the resolution rejects equation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism, and affirms that the GPUS simultaneously and unequivocally “opposes antisemitism and all hatred, discrimination, harassment, collective blame, or violence directed against Jewish people.”



The resolution also reaffirms the party’s existing platform positions in support of Palestinian self-determination and the right of return and support for Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions. The resolution follows the Party’s November 2025 resolution designating the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as a terrorist organization “based on its consistent and systematic use of violence against civilian populations.”

“The Black community, who knows racial injustice and dispossession firsthand, stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people,”said Kalia Fitzgerald, national party co-chair. “From Palestine to Black neighborhoods here at home, our struggles against ethnonational supremacy and systemic racism are interconnected: liberation for one requires liberation for all.”.

The GPUS resolution follows a similarly-themed motion approved by the Green Party of England and Wales in October, and the GPUS hopes to continue this discussion at international meetings of Green Parties of the Global Greens and the Federation of Green Parties of the Americas.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

202-804-2758

Official resolution:

https://secure.gpus.org/cgi-bin/vote/propdetail?pid=1332

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Photos: Quds News Network