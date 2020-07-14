GPUS Elections Database: How to use it

Hosted by Mike Feinstein

How many Greens are running for office this year in the U.S?

How many have run in other years? In our history?

What offices do Greens run for the most?

Which Greens have been elected - and to what kind of offices?

The answers to these and many more questions are found in the Elections Data Base of the Green Party of the United States! You are invited to an interactive workshop to understand how the Green Party Elections Data Base works - and how you can use it for your advantage in Green Party organizing.

Former Santa Monica, CA Green Mayor Mike Feinstein is the co-administrator of the Data Base. He will present how the data base works and respond to your questions in real time, moving around the data base on a shared screen to show where the answers lie and how to get there.

You will be able to ask questions live — and if you want in advance you can begin reviewing the data base now at www.gpelections.org