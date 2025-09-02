Green Party endorses Lifeline for Palestine

The Green Party of the United States Steering Committee voted for GPUS endorsement of Lifeline for Palestine to advocate that the United Nations vote to enact U.N. Res. 377 Uniting for Peace to end the genocide in Gaza. This call includes:

Join https://lifelineforpalestine.com/ and attend the webinar End the Genocide Now — Uniting for Peace: UN Res. 377 on Friday, Sept. 5 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lifeline for Palestine is an urgent initiative to mobilize civil society for a game-changing opportunity to actually end the genocide in Palestine now. We’re calling on UN representatives in all nations, which already support Palestine by a supermajority, to hold the line for Palestine in an upcoming fall vote to enact concrete measures to compel Israel’s compliance with the International Court of Justice. This includes a UN protection force for food distribution and civilian protection.

Holding this vote within the long-standing Uniting for Peace process allows the General Assembly to bypass the undemocratic Security Council and US veto that invariably blocks the protection of Palestinian rights.

A one-year deadline set by the General Assembly for Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice rulings expires on Sept.18, after which the General Assembly is slated to vote on specific actions to end Israel’s genocide. Lifeline for Palestine seeks collaboration with partners throughout civil society to urge our representatives to the UN to resist intimidation from the US and Israel by maintaining their votes for Palestine, and ensuring the proposed measure includes the full spectrum of essential actions including:

A UN protection force to deliver humanitarian aid, protect civilians, preserve evidence of war crimes, and facilitate reconstruction;

Comprehensive sanctions and military embargo;

Withdrawal of Israel’s General Assembly credentials;

Reactivation of the UN’s long-dormant anti-apartheid mechanism, and

Establishing a war crimes tribunal.

Top Photo: Quds News Network