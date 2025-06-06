Green Party of Utah Disability Rights Panel
The Green Party of Utah (GPUT) held a panel on disability rights at its spring meeting on May 31, 2025.
Panelists included:
Matt Styles, Panel Moderator and Treasurer, GPUT
Adam Guymon, ADA Coordinator, GPUT
Shannel Pitman, Co-Chair, Green Party of the United States Disability Caucus
Casey Reyes, National Federation of the Blind, Utah
Andrew Riggle, Public Policy Advocate, Disability Law Center, Utah
These questions were addressed:
1. How do legal challenges threaten existing disability rights protections?
2. What systemic barriers prevent full independence and equality?
3. How can communities build resilience in the face of ongoing challenges?
4. What innovative approaches can advance disability rights?
5. What does meaningful progress look like for people with disabilities?
