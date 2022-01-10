Green Party of Virginia state party meeting

NOTE TO LC MEMBERS: please prepare written reports and send them to the business list at least a few days before the meeting. The focus of this business meeting is the election of new officers.

ALL NOMINATIONS FOR OFFICES must be made and accepted on the gpva business list at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Agenda

LOCATION: Teleconference. Details for how to join the conference on the internet or by telephone will be published to the GPVA list-serves in the days prior to the meeting.

INTRODUCTION (10 min)

Choose facilitator, timekeeper, vibes watcher. (Note for our new members: Anyone can take on any one of these roles for a business meeting. If you would like to volunteer to take one of these roles you are free to do so, or someone may nominate you to do so. In the event two or more people are interested in serving in the same role, a co-chair will poll the members present regarding their preference. Facilitators should be familiar with both consensus practice and parliamentary norms, and possessed of both patience and self-confidence.)

Ratify agenda (5 min)

Approve minutes of last meeting (5 min)

OFFICIAL REPORTS (3 min each - total 30 min): (Detailed reports should be submitted in writing to the business list-serve, and highlights only briefly summarized at the meeting.)

Co-Chairs' report

Treasurer's report

Press Secretary's report

Webmaster's report

Secretary's Report

GPUS Representative & Committee Chair reports

OLD BUSINESS (20 min)

Affirm Interim Decisions:

"Healing a Broken Agricultural System" Co-Sponsorship

"Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination" Co-Sponsorship

Confirmation of Interim Committee Appointments

Steffanie Aubuchon - Animal Rights Committee

Blaizen Bloom - Alternate National Delegate

Davion Washington - Diversity Committee

NEW BUSINESS

Elections (40 minutes):

Co-chair

Press Secretary

General Secretary

List-serve moderator

(BREAK: 30 min)

GPUS committee appointments/reappointments. (10 min)

Blue Ridge National Platform Amendment Proposal (20 min)

Candidates Seeking Nomination/Endorsement (20 min)

Blaizen Bloom

Garry Hubbard

Revised Social Media Policy (see below) (10 min)

2022 Strategic Plan Discussion (20 min)

Candidate Endorsement/Nomination Questionnaire (20 min)

ADJOURN

Agenda addendum: Revised Social Media Policy