The Green Party of Washington State hopes you join us at our Spring Gathering!

SEATTLE – The Green Party of Washington (GPWA) 2022 Spring Gathering will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT.

We're excited to welcome special guest speaker Kit Muchlman from Fair Vote Washington to tell us all about the movement to bring Ranked Choice Voting to Washington elections.

All GPWA members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting.

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Agenda:

Social Time from 12pm to 1pm: Informal Lunch with Fellow Greens





Ranked-Choice Voting in WA State -- update from FairVote WA organizers Kit Muehlman and Stoney Bird





Business Meeting: Nominations to fill 3 open Coordinating Council positions (2 At-Large, 1 Deputy Treasurer); Nominations for National Committee Delegates and Alternates; Candidate Statements; Review Online Ballot and Voting Process; Recruitment for GPUS Committees





Group Discussion: How You Can Help Grow the Green Party in Washington this Spring!

We hope to see you online at the Gathering!

In solidarity,

Green Party of Washington State Coordinating Committee

