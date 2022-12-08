Grant Mitchell: 2000 – 2022

This is a message that I hoped I would never have to convey - the unexpected passing of a young green party member/supporter. We do not know the exact cause at this time, but Grant passed on early Saturday morning:

It is with deep regret that North Carolina Green Party announces the passing of our beloved young member, Grant Mitchell, over the weekend.

Grant was full of life and had a tremendous passion for music. We regret not getting to hear Grant perform in person or experience this side of Grant better.

Grant wasn't only a NCGP member but he also bravely collected hundreds of signatures toward our successful ballot access campaign in the Charlotte area earlier this year. For this contribution alone he will be forever cherished and appreciated. Grant also attended several events including a panel featuring Matthew Hoh at Davidson College.

I so wished that Grant had been able to make it to Charlotte Pride - and to experience all of the joy and solidarity that was in the air that day with us. He was a gentle soul and perhaps touched more people than he realized.

Grant strongly supported green/ecosocialist politics, animals, the rights of the disabled and justice for all, as beautifully communicated in his obituary. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Grant's loved ones and to everyone his kind spirit has crossed paths with.

Grant's family requests:

*Memorial contributions to be made on behalf of Grant Mitchell to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 8307 University Executive Park Dr #231, Charlotte, NC 28262*

https://www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com/m/obituaries/Kevin-Mitchell-6/Memories

We are in the process of deciding our course of action. However if you wish to donate now to this important cause please do. We greatly appreciate anything you can give. We are still processing this loss. We will have a few photos shortly.

Rest in Power, Grant Mitchell!

With Love, Light and Warmth,

Tony Ndege and Anna Lee Co chairs, NC Green Party On behalf of the NCGP Coordinating Committee