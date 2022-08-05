The Green New Deal & No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge

Michael Oretade vows to uphold, support, and bolster Green New Deal legislation. May it go on the record that he will not take any contributions from fossil fuel industries, executives, lobbyists, or PACs. He is ready to dedicate his life to the betterment of our communities, as well as the safety and preservation of our planet.

