GPNY Co-Chair Gloria Mattera Joins Transition US for Green New Deal Webinar

Transition US hosted a "deep dive" webinar on September 16, 2020 into what the Green New Deal is and where it came from. Green Party of NY Co-Chair Gloria Mattera and 2004 Green Party Presidential Nominee David Cobb participated on a panel detailing the current status of national efforts and attempts to implement these ideas on the ground in Santa Barbara, California.