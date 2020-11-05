Hawkins Says the Green Opposition to the Next Administration Begins Now

Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate for president, said that while it was essential to ensure that all votes are counted before a winner is declared, it was equally important for people to demand that the next president move quickly on COVID relief, climate change, and health care for all.



Hawkins said that he and the Green Party would help organize protests to demand that every vote is counted and that the next administration take swift action on the COVID, health, and climate crises. Hawkins released a statement outlining key issues for the Green Party moving forward.

Howie Hawkins

Green for President

November 3, 2020

“America is hurting. COVID and global warming threaten our future. We must mobilize now to ensure that whomever is our president immediately enacts a COVID relief package that combines Medicare for All with a green economic stimulus that accelerates the transition to 100% renewables and zero greenhouse gas emissions,” said Hawkins, who first began calling for an ecosocialist Green New Deal in 2010.



“We must put an end to the voter suppression and party suppression tactics of both major parties. Every American has the right to vote for the candidate and party of their choice, and to have their vote counted,” said Angela Walker, the Green Party VP candidate.



“A lot of progressives told us they were unhappy about voting for Biden as the lesser of two evils and would mobilize post-election to demand progressive changes. We look forward to working with them on that promise. Progressives need to join with us in demanding ranked choice voting and proportional representation as key steps in bringing full democracy to America. We also need to fulfill the vision of the Black Lives Matter movement, and end police brutality through community control of our police,” Hawkins added.