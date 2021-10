Green Pages, the official @GreenPartyUS publication, is holding an open house Thursday, October 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET for people interested in writing and editing Green Party news and views.

Join us to learn more about Green Pages and how you can get involved!

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82152872811?pwd=dFlhNTJqdzRMZ2dRODJsSm45WnpqZz09

Check out Green Pages at https://greenpagesnews.org