Green Party candidate for Congress

Henry Conoly has announced his candidacy for the Green Party nomination for the 1st Congressional District.

Conoly’s campaign platform includes implementing Universal Basic Income; investment in regenerative farming and sustainable farming techniques; investment in community composting initiatives and education on composting; implementing the groundwork for the Green New Deal; sweeping criminal justice and police reform, including community control of the police force; legalization of marijuana, along with the release of non-violent offenders and expungement of records.

Lower Bucks Times

July 1, 2021

Conoly is a political activist who supports voluntary unions, worker co-ops, gender and sexual minorities’ rights, Black Lives Matter and flushing out “violent right-wing extremism.” He also tries to improve the environment by focusing on soil health and solving what he sees as a climate crisis.