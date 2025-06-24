Green Party Condemns The Bombing of Iran

The Green Party of the United States strongly condemns President Trump’s unauthorized bombing attack on Iran and the deceptive negotiations that preceded it. "A ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced yesterday by the US. It will last 12 hours and then the war will be over. But who knows whether the end of fighting will hold? Who knows what the next few weeks will bring?"

Trump’s many boasts of being a peacemaker are now discredited as his actions demonstrate that he is a reckless militarist seeking U.S. dominance over the Mideast. The consequences of this attack may include disruption of global oil supplies, further destruction in Israel, and possible escalation if Russia or China act to defend Iran.

Not content with providing a steady stream of weapons and logistical support to Israel to sustain the Gaza genocide, the U.S. has now committed an act of war by bombing Iran’s nuclear technology sites. Without any Congressional authorization, our nation is plunging into an ill-considered Mideast military adventure in support of an Israeli state that knows no limits to its territorial ambitions and openly defies international law.

“The U.S.must stop spreading the flames of war in the Mideast and compel Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran. Israel will never be a safe country if it is committed to laying waste to its neighbors. An immediate cease fire should be followed by negotiations to achieve a permanent settlement of the Israeli/Palestinian dispute under United Nations auspices” said Madelyn Hoffman, co-chair of the Green Party’s Peace Action Committee.

“A ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced yesterday by the US. It will last 12 hours and then the war will be over. But who knows whether the end of fighting will hold? Who knows what the next few weeks will bring?" said Haig Hovaness, co-chair of the Green Party’s Peace Action Committee.

“The Green Party is the party of peace. Unlike the two dominant U.S. political parties, we oppose a militaristic foreign policy based on lies and manufactured threats. The Party calls for nationwide demonstrations and political actions protesting the latest U.S. imperial war. We must stop the U.S. war machine before it consumes us all,” added Hoffman.

Photo: Tasnim News Agency